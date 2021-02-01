Richard E. Leone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Leone, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021, surrounded by his children.

Richard was born in 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, to his loving parents, Ralph E. and Catherine D. (Conroy) Leone, who also preceded him in death.

He graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1966 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1974.

He had a long and successful business career, concluding with his retirement in 2014 from RTI International Metals where he was director of investor relations and marketing services.

He was a long-time parishioner of St. Luke’s Parish and later a parishioner of Holy Family.

Richard enjoyed photography, tennis and traveling. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted father who attended countless sporting events and school functions to support his children. His family will treasure his precious, loving memory and rejoice in the countless blessings that he bestowed upon all whom he loved.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Valerie M. (Gall) Leone, who passed away in 1999 and survived by their children, Richard (Megan) Leone, Kimberly (Anthony) Carmello, David (Emily) Leone and Kathryn Leone (Jason Farrell); he is also survived by his wife of 14 years, Diane T. Leone and stepchildren, Suzanne Wilkoff (Deb Landis), Stacey Friendman and Andrew (Michele) Wilkoff; his memory will always be celebrated by his grandchildren, Giulianna, Gino and Vincent Leone, Leona Carmello, Bennett Richard Leone and his stepgrandchildren, Eli Friendman and Mia and Zach Wilkoff.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Poland Way, Hospice of the Valley and Dr. Gugliotti, for the care and compassion shown to Richard.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A private Catholic Burial Mass will be held with family at Holy Family Church and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial tributes can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/goto/rleone or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011) or to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/ or 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512).