Richard “Dick” T. Conroy, Mineral Ridge, Ohio – obit

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” T. Conroy, 72, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 29 in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Dick was born July 16, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Richard J. and Kathryn E. Mentges Conroy.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1965 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University.

Dick served his country in the United States Army after being drafted in 1965.

Dick worked as a teacher for both Beaver Local Schools and the Columbiana Career Center until retiring in 2001. He later worked for First Place Bank in the appraisal department until 2013. While teaching, Dick served as the golf coach at Beaver Local for many years.

He was a longtime and very active member of both St. Christine and St. Mary Church, where he served as an usher.

Dick served as secretary of St. Christine’s Golf League for several years and was the former president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Austintown. Dick also volunteered his time at St. Vincent de Paul.

Beside his love of golfing, attending Cleveland Indians games and of traveling to Florida, his greatest joy was spending time with his family; especially his grandsons he cared for daily when they were young. Dick could always be seen at their games, Boy Scout events and many activities through their lives.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Brian) Swantek of New Middletown; brothers, Joseph (Carolyn) Conroy of Canfield, William (Debi) Conroy of Niles and Thomas (LaDene) Conroy of Charleston, South Carolina.; sister, Marianne (Orrin) Wang of Washington D.C. and two grandsons, Brian, who is in the Army and stationed in Ft. Drum, New York and Zachary Swantek, who is in the ROTC program at Youngstown State University, both of whom Richard was very proud.

Dick’s wife, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Sobotka, whom he married November 23, 1984, died April 19, 2017. He also was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at St. Mary Church, Mineral Ridge.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at the church.

