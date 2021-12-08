GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Culp, Sr., 90, finished his last race and entered the presence of the Lord surrounded by his family early Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.



He was born June 22, 1931 in Leavittsburg, a son of the late Fred A. and Evelyn M. (Goldner) Culp.



Richard was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force after serving in the Korean War as an aeronautic mechanic.

Richard proudly served 70 years in the Carpenters Union, retiring from Valley Acoustics in 1994.

He was an avid runner, participating in the 1973 Boston Marathon finishing at 3:16.50. He enjoyed model airplanes, golfing, trapping, bowling and bird watching. He was also a member of the Tri County Metal Detecting Club. Richard was known for his good humor and love of life and was a great friend to many. He had a passion for maintaining his landscaping and Koi fish and enjoyed growing and selling his organic raspberries for over 20 years.



Richard is survived by his children, John (Lucille) Astolfi of Warren, David Astolfi of Warren, Richard C. (Glenda) Culp II of Canfield, Lisa Bunea of Cortland, Mary (Ron) Sharpe of Struthers and Patricia (Jason) Culp-Dickey of Garrettsville; a sister, Vivian Box of Warren; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Shirley Mae Culp; son, Fred Culp; daughter,

Christine Harper and two grandsons, Andrew Culp and Branden Finney.



Family and friends may call Friday, December 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

