AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Hott, Sr., 66, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He was born on January 3, 1956, in Romney, West Virginia, a son of Robert and Nina Ruckman Hott. At a young age, Richard and his family moved to Clearwater, Florida.

Richard was employed by Youngstown Steel Door as a material distributor. He was an active member in his union. He most recently worked at Home Depot as a department head for 15 years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Debra Polish, whom he married on April 28, 1979; son, Richard Hott, Jr. (Maria) of Clearwater, Florida; two sisters, Barbara Majeski (Charles) of Palm Harbor, Florida and Cathy Green (Jeff) of Clearwater, Florida.; brother, Robert Hott (Adele) of Oldsmar, Florida and two grandchildren, Richard A. and Arturo Hott.

Richard’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chahine for his care and compassion.

Per Richard’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard B. Hott, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.