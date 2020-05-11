Richard Allen Confer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Confer, 87, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.



Richard was born April 13, 1933 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Smith) Confer.



He was raised in Poland and attended Poland Seminary High School.

He then joined the Navy and was promoted to Crew Chief of The Vought F4U Corsair and was honorably discharged after serving in the Korean Conflict in 1955.



Richard maintained a career at Commercial Shearing where he was a foreman and engineer for 32 years. Upon his retirement, he accomplished many endeavors. Not only did he obtain his Real Estate License, he started his own limousine service called Confer’s Coaches and was an accomplished contractor.



Aside from building on to his own home, where he took pleasure in hosting many parties for friends and family, Richard enjoyed sky diving with his sons.

As a private pilot, he would often fly his wife and kids on trips to New York, Wisconsin, Niagara Falls, Chicago and Florida.



Those who knew Rich will remember him for his sense of humor, but most importantly as an extremely intelligent, wholesome, kind and loving family man who had a strong work ethic.



Richard is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte (Smith) Confer;

his daughter, Margaret Confer of Poland; two sons, Richard Confer of San Diego, California and Ronald Confer of Colorado; six stepdaughters, Linda (Robert, deceased) Strub, Cheri Guerriero, Donna (Jeff) McAuley and Kim Boccia all of Poland, Nancy Kurko of Campbell, Mary Beth (James) Moore of San Diego, California; 14 grandchildren, Robert Confer, Joseph ( Lindsay) Confer, Sarah Confer, Jerrid (Katelyn) Lujan, Lindsey (Matt) Harris, Kayla Guerriero, Nicole (Josh) Le’Cher, Bonnie McAuley, Kimberlee (Justin) Garland, Amanda McAuley, Jeffrey McAuley, Bailey Boccia, Carly Boccia and nine great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Robert Confer and son-in-law, Robert Strub.



A Memorial Service celebrating Richards life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.



The Family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions in memory of Richard to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Allen Confer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.