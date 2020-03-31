Richard Allen, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen, 93, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Hospice House.

Richard was born April 1, 1926, in Youngstown, the son of Hershel and Helen Bussinger Allen.

He worked as an appliance service repairman for many years until retiring.

Richard enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Richard’s faith was a very important part of his life.

He spent many years caring for his mother-in-law, Mary Fletcher, until her passing.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Janie (Joe) Surman of Austintown and Penny (Norman) Ditman of Austintown; two brothers, Hershel “Scotty” (Gloria) Allen of Youngstown and Harry Allen of St. Mary’s, Georgia; five grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Bowman, Barbie Blotsky, Shannon (Rick) Russo, Steven (Sara) McRae and Matthew (Sarah) Melnek; nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

Richard’s wife, the former Margaret Fletcher, whom he married May 18, 1946, died December 23, 1994. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joyce Allen and son, James Allen.

Richard was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, next to his wife.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to especially thank Richard’s friend and neighbor, Tim, for his care and compassion given to Richard.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

