CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Seidita, 66, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Rich was born March 3, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Margaret Hill Seidita. He was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

Rich was a 1974 graduate of Canfield High School, where he developed a love for woodworking. He would often find himself getting up early or staying up late working on projects out in his wood shop.

Rich enjoyed anything outdoors, including fishing, camping and most of all, spending time with his family. Some of his favorite times were taking his grandchildren to the lake, school or sport activities. His grandchildren were the center of his world.

Rich is survived by his mother, Margaret Kana; daughter, Richelle (Joseph) Bettura; son, Anthony Seidita; two sisters, Diane (Mike) Hoops and Shari Kana; brother, Frank Seidita; five grandchildren, Ethan, Angela, Connor, Joey and Harlow and several nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his dog and best friend, Leo.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Anthony and three infant sons.

He will be laid to rest with his father, whom he adored and lost when he was eight years old.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

