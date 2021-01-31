Richard A. Holquist, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Holquist, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1939 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John Oscar and Hilda (Marschinke) Holquist.

Richard graduated from Oil City High School and received a degree from Clarion State University.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army.

Richard began working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and then became a computer programmer for Harker Computer Services.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Prior member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed traveling, music and reading.

Richard is survived by his wife, Martha A. (Singleton) Holquist, whom he married September 9, 1967; his daughter, Jennifer Holquist, RN, BSN, MBA of Poland; a sister, Anne (Howard) O’Neil of Cranberry and two brothers, Gary Holquist of Oil City, Pennsylvania and Tom (Beverly) Holquist of North Carolina.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Rowland and three brothers, John, Robert and Donald Holquist.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

