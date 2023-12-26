YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Durkin, 67, a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, left this world on December 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication.



Born on July 11, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Bridget Devaney Durkin.

He grew up in a tight-knit family that instilled in him the values of hard work, compassion, and faith. As a young man, Rick attended Ursuline High School where he forged lifelong friendships and developed a thirst for knowledge. In 1974, he proudly graduated and embarked on his educational journey at YSU where he earned his bachelor’s degree.



A devoted Catholic who kept his faith close to his heart throughout his life, Rick carried his Irish heritage with great pride. He was known for his captivating storytelling abilities that had everyone around him hanging onto his every word. His zest for life was contagious as he regaled family and friends with tales of adventure and humor.



He served as a Zoning Inspector for Ellsworth Township, working tirelessly to ensure the community thrived and grew harmoniously.



Outside of work, Rick nurtured several interests that brought him joy and fulfillment. An avid Notre Dame fan, he would eagerly cheer on his favorite team during football season. He had an insatiable curiosity about the world and loved traveling to explore new cultures and broaden his horizons.



Rick’s proudest accomplishment was becoming a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Salem Council 1818.



On May 17, 1985, Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Lowry Durkin. Their union was one filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support for each other.

Rick’s passing leaves behind a void in the lives of his loved ones that can never be filled. He is survived by his adoring wife Patricia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (Jen Hanigoski) Lowry of Boardman, Jan (Joe) Castiglione of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Mary Fran (Jim Gildone) Cunningham of Conneaut, Ohio, Mark (Mari) Lowry of Gilbert, Arizona, Bob (Maureen) Lowry of Broomall, Pennsylvania, Bill (Sherri) Lowry of Girard, Ann (Mark) Badertscher of Stuart, Florida, and Matt Lowry of Riverview, Florida. Richard touched the lives of countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his extended family in England and Ireland. Their memories of him will forever be cherished.



Rick is also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Thomas and Dorothy Lowry; siblings John (Anna Mae) Durkin, Rosemary Durkin, Dorothy “Honey” Walsh Durkin, Sally “Sarah” Durkin, Margaret (Fred) Reali; Michael Durkin; and James (Jane) Durkin; and a brother-in-law, Chris Lowry.

The services to honor Rick’s memory will be held on Thursday December 28, 2023 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel Visitation will be held from 8:30 – 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass at the Society of St. Paul Monastary at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Society of St. Paul Rosary Project, 9531 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Corpus Christi Scholarship, 744 Mill Street, Conneaut, Ohio 44030.

