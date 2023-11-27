AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina F. Rieseck, 85, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Hospice House with her son by her side. She was a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, niece, mother and aunt. She has been received into the arms of her loving God.

She was born February 6, 1938, in Youngstown, to Roland Reinthaler and Caroline Lavardio. She was born and raised in Brier Hill and graduated from Rayen High School in 1955, where she was a majorette.

Regina was a devout woman who began and ended her day with prayer. She attended St. Rocco Episcopal Church and was active in St. Anne’s Altar Guild. She helped with the vestments and altar linens and organized the flower memorials for every holiday in selfless service to God and her church community. After St. Rocco’s closed, she attended regular services whenever possible at St. James Episcopal or St. Michael Catholic Church and televised services when she became too weak to attend in person.

Regina retired from General Motors Packard Electric Division, where she made wiring harnesses for GM cars and trucks.

She was an avid reader who loved going to the library and she loved bookstores. Her favorite subject was historical fiction.

Regina loved square dancing and was a member of the Jugs Station and Happy Bunch square dance clubs where she met the love of her life, Raymond Rieseck.

Regina and Ray shared 20 years of marriage and happiness, traveling the country and world while making a loving and caring home in Beaver Falls, Pa., where she resided until 2018.

Regina moved to the Inn at Poland Way Assisted Living facility after Raymond’s passing, where she enjoyed independent living and a retirement community. She was dedicated to helping the residents and served two years as the Resident Council President.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Joseph Reinthaler; and her late husband, Raymond J. Rieseck.

Regina also was well known for her compassion as the family caregiver. She cared for her mother, father, brother and husband, as well as her aunts Jane Lavardio, Josephine Peplow, Carmela Tatar, Mary Bowel and Lena Nero, all of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Rex Bohrer of Austintown, with whom Regina made her home. She also is survived by her niece and nephew, Tammy Rivera and Joe (Linda) Reinthaler of Youngstown. Regina also leaves a stepdaughter, Meredith (Rieseck) Terracio of Beaver Falls; a stepgranddaughter; six great-nephews; and her great-niece.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until Noon Thursday, November 30, at St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman. The Mass will follow at Noon and there will be a luncheon directly afterwards in the church hall.

Regina will be laid to rest in Belmont Cemetery in a private family service.

The family asks that all material tributes be sent to the Salesian Missions at www.salesianmissions.org.

The arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.