Rebecca Mae Ruby, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Mae Ruby, 62, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born November 4, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Cecil and Myrtle (Smith) Thorpe.

Rebecca was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed cooking. Her greatest love was for her family, especially spending time with all of her grandchildren.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Robert Ruby, whom she married December 31, 1985; three daughters, Amanda Ray of Austintown, Ashley (Michael) Bruss of North Jackson and Jaymie (Raymond) Meade of North Jackson; eight grandchildren, Eddie, Brynnley, twins Ben and Katie and Dakota, Wyatt, Sara Rae and Sammy; two sisters, Elma Ripley of Ravenna and Brenda Thorpe of Austintown and a brother, Cecil Thorpe II of Ellsworth.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Thorpe; a brother, Jimmy Smith and a niece, Lynn Thorpe.

A celebration of life service followed by dinner on January 30, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lake Milton American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this difficult time.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

