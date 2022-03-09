STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Lou “Becky” Reichard, 70, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Becky was born January 5, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elmer and Margaret Sinchok Lancaster.

She was a 1970 graduate of Struthers High School. She obtained an associate’s degree in business from ITT.

As a single mother, she worked very hard throughout her life to support her family, sending her kids to St. Nicholas and Cardinal Mooney — something she was very proud of.

Becky enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but her true passion was spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She had many talents that she shared with her friends and family. She was an avid knitter, handmaking anything from custom doll outfits to sweaters, hats, scarves and slippers. She also was an excellent cook and baker and canned various vegetables and jams.

Becky is survived by her children, Janice (Mark) Siegmundt of Orlando, Florida, Keith (Sarah) Reichard of Canfield and Duane Reichard of North Lima; two sisters, Sylvia (Joe) Trevis of Struthers and Nancy Burns of Orlando, Florida; brother, George (Patty) Lancaster of Struthers; eight grandchildren, Tess Fisher, Shane Fisher, Mason Reichard, Lucas Reichard, Grace Reichard, Clare Reichard, Alexia Reichard and Benson Reichard and closest friend, Ken Sebest.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 11 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

