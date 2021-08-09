Rebecca “Becky” McCauley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” McCauley, 84, formerly of Liberty Township and most recently of Struthers, passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday morning, August 4, at her home she made with her daughter, Leola Sandine and son-in-law, Mark.

She was born in the small town of Philippi, West Virginia on January 21, 1937 and entered into rest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Becky was married for 62 years to Ralph McCauley, also of Philippi, West Virginia, who predeceased her in 2017. They had one child, Leola Sandine; two grandchildren, William Spiker (wife, Nicole Spiker) and Amanda Fox (husband, Butch Fox) and two great-grandchildren, Grace and Blake Spiker.

Becky leaves behind her sister, Delores Fluharty of Des Moines, Iowa; her brother, Addison Gillis of Youngstown and her youngest brother, Gerald Gillis of Buckhannon, West Virginia. Her brothers, Ernest, Roscoe and Arthur predeceased her. Becky also had multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Becky was an active member of the Baptist Gospel Tabernacle in Youngstown from 1964 through the present.

She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Becky enjoyed crocheting, crafting, puzzle books, shopping and nature walks.

She is sadly missed by all her family.

Family and friends may call Monday, August 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dawn Richie.

She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Crown Hill Burial Park.

