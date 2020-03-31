Raymond W. Brumert, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond W. Brumert, 86, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at the Boardman campus of Select Specialty Hospital from natural causes.

Raymond was born September 11, 1933, on the east side of Youngstown, a son of Charles A. and Florence Hettle-Brumert.

After graduating from Youngstown East High School, Raymond entered the U.S. Army.

Upon returning home, Mr. Brumert lived in Struthers and was employed by the G.M. McKelvey Company during the heyday of downtown department stores. He was in charge of all in-store displays and window designs. Raymond also was instrumental in opening McKelvey’s Lofts, both in Canton and Youngstown in 1967. When McKelvey’s closed, Raymond then worked for The Youngstown Vindicator in various capacities for another 20 years. He was well-known and liked by many of the Vindicator employees.

After retiring in 1995, Raymond traveled extensively throughout the world, proudly sailing on over 20 various cruise ships. He also enjoyed gardening and home landscaping throughout the spring and summer. Raymond then loved following the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football games during the fall weekends. As a music lover, Raymond attended various concerts and Big Band dances throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed cooking and baking for his family, friends and special occasions. His elaborate home holiday decorations were well-known and the subject of Vindicator articles over the past years. An animal lover, Ray and his brother shared a special affinity for Schnauzer dogs and raised several throughout their lifetime.

Raymond was probably best known for his generosity, kindness and thoughtfulness by those who knew him. Affectionately referred to as the “Mayor of Quail Hollow,” he was warm and welcoming to everyone he met. Ray touched many lives with his good nature and sense of humor.

He was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Boardman and was a supporter of many Catholic Charities.

“Uncle Ray” will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald, with whom he shared his home; brother, Gerald (Jerry) and three sisters, Dorothy Rubenstahl, Helen Theisler and Erma Trahey, all of Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise Senior Living of Poland and Select Specialty Hospital Boardman for their comfort, care and compassion.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. An open Mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in Raymond’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

