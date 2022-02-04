CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Kelly III, 75, died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ray was born December 19, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Raymond P. and Wilma Sullivan Kelly.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked at the General Motors Lordstown Complex for more than 25 years before retiring as a supervisor in 1991.

He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 6 and had been honored as the 2019 Irishman of the year for his many years of dedication to the order. He was a member and an officer of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society and also was very active in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, assisting Pete Gabriel as one of his first parade marshals. Once again, Ray’s dedication was acknowledged, being awarded the William Ockerman Award by the parade committee.

Ray loved golf, Notre Dame Football, was most proud of his children and grandchildren and truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Susan, whom he married August 18, 1989; a daughter, Colleen (James Yukech) Kelly of Boardman; three sons, Brian Kelly of Boardman, Timothy Kelly of Youngstown and Raymond P. (Melissa) Kelly IV of Youngstown; a sister, Nancy Kelly of California; two stepsons, Ryan Axelson of Canfield and Mark (Verona) Axelson of Cincinnati and his five grandchildren, Patrick, Rory, Mackenzie, Anna and Kasey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Carol Kelly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Patrick Church.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 7 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 8 at the church, prior to Mass.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold a prayer service Monday evening, February 7, at the funeral home, at 6:45 p.m.

The Kelly family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family for an already established fund in his honor, to help families in need throughout the year and during the holidays. Donations can be sent to C. Kelly, 8009 Spartan Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.