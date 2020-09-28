Raymond Kottar Flere, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Kottar Flere, Sr., 95, Niles, formerly of McDonald, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Suites at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Ray was born August 11, 1925, in Renton, Pennsylvania, a son of Ignace and Frances (Kottar) Flere.

He was a 1943 graduate of McDonald High School.

Ray was a Marine Corp. veteran, serving during World War II as an artillery gunner and military police.

He had worked for LTV as a mechanic for 38 years, retiring in 1985.

Ray was a past member of the American Legions, the Lions club, the Youngstown Maennerchor and the Saxon Club.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and golfing.

Ray was married to the former Susanna Moore, whom he married April 26, 1947, she died September 18, 2003.

He leaves his daughter, Leslie (Rocco) Sperati of Girard; his four sons, Raymond (Ruth) Flere, Jr., Richard (Irene) Flere, Robert (Peggy) Evans and Douglas (Debbie) Evans; nine grandchildren, Todd, Brad, Doug, Cory and Kyle Flere and Michael, Emily, Amelia and Olivia Evans; 11 great-grandchildren, Brock, Kylie, Brady, Hudson, Bryn, Beau, Camryn and Ryleigh Flere and Sam, Caleb and Merrick Evans.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susanna; two brothers, Albert and William Flere and a great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Flere.

Private military services will be held at a later date for Ray at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 South Main St., Suite A, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond Kottar Flere, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: