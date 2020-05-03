Raymond James Lanzo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond James Lanzo, 55, of Boardman, died early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at St.Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Ray was born January 6, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of Carmen R. and Jane Casale Lanzo.

He was a 1983 graduate of Campbell High School, received his bachelor’s degree in education from YSU and his LPN degree from Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing on February 21, 2019.

Ray had been employed by Generation Behavioral Health and he was a member of St. Charles Church.

He enjoyed going to the casinos, rocking in his chair watching the “Golden Girls,” but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Ray also loved watching Ross coach basketball and discussing the details of the game afterwards. Ray had the gift of gab and a smile that could light up a room and make your heart smile with just his presence.

Ray is survived by his lovely wife, the former Debbie Pearson, whom he married November 2, 1991; his son, Ross; his two sisters, Bertie (John) Verbanac and Josie Minnie; his three brothers, Lou (Janice) Lanzo, Don (Mary) Lanzo and his twin, Bobby (Carolyn) Lanzo; his nieces and nephews, Jena (Bill) Ramirez, Cara Minnie, Johnny and Kiley Verbanac, Alyssa (fiance, Derek Streb) Lanzo, Jarod Lanzo, Carmen and Lauren Lanzo, Kiersten, Kayla and Justin Lanzo; his mother-in-law, Betty Pearson; his sisters-in-law, Sharon and Joe Francisco and their daughters, Isabella, Gia and Amelia, and Jacki Bender and her sons, Austin and Stone.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ryan; brother-in-law, Frank Minnie and his father-in-law, Jack Pearson.

There will be a private Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Boardman, with the Rev. Philip Rogers officiating.

A livestream of Ray’s funeral can be viewed on St. Charles’ Facebook page.

Following the funeral mass, friends may pay their respects to the family by driving by the entrance of the church (remain in your cars).

A private burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his son, Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to be made to the front-line health workers combatting the coronavirus to the facility of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond James Lanzo, please visit our floral store.