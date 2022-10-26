YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on October 22, 2022.

He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis.

Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School.

After graduation, he went on to work as a mechanic for Coulter Pontiac and as a line worker at General Motors, before spending 30 years working as an electrician for the Youngstown City Schools, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of IBEW Local 64.

He married Roseann (Mancini) on January 10, 1976 and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2011.

Ray leaves behind two sons, Raymond (Stephanie) and Dominic (Tiffany); four grandchildren: Riley, Michaylen, Jordyn, and Ava; and a brother Ricky Lewis.



In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his sister Donna Pflug.

Services are private.



