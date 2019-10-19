Raymond A. Seidita, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond A. Seidita, 68, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Helen (Strichek) Seidita.

Raymond was a 1969 graduate of Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State. He played football at Wilson and at Y.S.U. He was a Youngstown Fire Fighter for over 10 years.

Raymond loved nature and animals, especially his dog, Penny. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, boating at the lake and spending time at the ocean.

He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Seidita (Tim Pondillo), of Youngstown and Danielle Seidita; three grandchildren, Lia, Dominic and Athina Pondillo and his beloved service dog, Penny. He also leaves behind his significant other, Margaret “Meg” Handel.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lawrence Seidita; and his former wife, Gail Seidita.

Per Raymond’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.