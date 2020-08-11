Rayma “Rae Rae” Rouns, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rayma “Rae Rae” (Hancock) Rouns, 59, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her loving family by her side.



She was born July 18, 1961 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Norman and Rayma (Durkin) Hancock.



Rayma was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She loved going to bingo and spending time at the casino and dining with her friends. Her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. Everything was about family to her.



Rayma is survived by her three sons, James (Roxanne) Rouns, Matthew (Paige Molina) Rouns and Damien (Savannah Kimble) Divincenzo; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Kayla, Alexandria, Nathanial, Jayden, Aaliyah, Rylie, Bentley, Bonnie (Kosan), Alena, Jaxon, Kaylee and Kayden Rouns; a bonus son, Keith Shingleton, Jr. and many others whom she claimed as her children/grandchildren; three sisters, Michelle Piper of Seneca, South Carolina, Edna (Rick) Myers of Austintown and Anne (Mike) Detate of Boardman; one brother, Norman (Debbie) Hancock of Niles, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rouns, whom she married June 26, 1981; her brother, Donald Chalfant; her father, Norman and her mother, Rayma.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rayma “Rae Rae” Rouns, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: