Randall J. Beede, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Randall J. Beede, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a short stay at Hospice House.

Randall, affectionately known as Randy, was born May 29, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Randall and Hazel Frances Steele Beede.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a multi-sport athlete at BHS and continued to support the school’s athletic programs throughout his life. He could often be seen watching football games from the 20-yard line along the fence.

He lived for Ohio State University football. He despised Notre Dame. He loved all Cleveland sports but had a special place in his heart for the Cleveland Indians. Randy was an Army veteran (paratrooper) and worked as a produce manager at various supermarkets throughout his career.

Randy is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Leach Beede, whom he married July 16, 1960; his daughter, Michelle (Jason) Bryan of Akron; his son, Jeff Beede of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Susan Beede; and two grandchildren, Catey Beede and Miranda Bryan. He was very fond of his neighbors Larry and Melissa Koch.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Hitchcock.

Services are private and burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes

