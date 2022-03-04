YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall C. Rezek, 81, died peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his family.



Randall was born August 12, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas G. and Helen Ford Rezek.



Randall was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

He worked as a machine operator for Parker Hannifin Corp. for 34 years until retiring in 2001.



He was a former longtime member of Bethel Assembly Church.



Randall was a family man who loved nothing more than to be with his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



Randall is survived by his wife, the former Donna J. Kepics, whom he married December 1, 1962 and was happily married to for 59 years; daughter, Michelle Prokop (fiance, Mark Rinehart) of Uniontown; son, Michael (Genevieve) Rezek of New Hampshire; brother, Neuman “Buddy” Rezek of Boardman; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Rezek of Columbiana and three grandchildren, Alex Prokop, Jacob Prokop and Mary Grace Rezek.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mona Koneval and Pat (Tony) Parrotto; brother, Richard Rezek and sister-in-law, JoAnn Rezek.



Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

