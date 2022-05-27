BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Alan Renstrom, 67, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home.

Randall (Randy) was born December 27, 1954, in Youngstown, son of Jim and De Ann Renstrom.

Randy was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School.

He was employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closing.

He then went on to graduate with honors from Youngstown State University, with a Bachelor in Electrical Engineering. He did this all while helping raise two young kids and working part time at Packard Electric. Upon graduation from YSU, Randy worked at Ohio Edison where he stayed until his retirement in 2009.

Randy loved riding his motorcycle. He appreciated nature and enjoyed taking pictures of flowers on his rides, especially sunflowers and daffodils.

He was a lifelong fan of all Ohio sports and loved listening to rock ‘n roll.

Randy is survived by his children, Elin Renstrom of Pittsburgh and Randy (Ashley) Renstrom of Grinnell, Iowa; mother, De Ann Renstrom of Struthers; sister, Christine Wittkugle of Struthers; brothers, Gary (Debbie) Renstrom of Boardman and Thomas Renstrom of Struthers and his best friend and companion, Winston, his beloved Boston Terrier.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother Michael “Mickey” Renstrom.

Family and friends may call Sunday, May 29 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



