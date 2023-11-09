BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Ralph W. Ryhal, 67, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born August 10, 1956, to Ralph W. and Phyllis Berger Ryhal.

He was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School and received a bachelor’s degree in geology from YSU. Ralph also received a teaching certificate from California University of Pennsylvania and was a substitute teacher in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Ralph was known for his successful career as a salesman at Baird Brothers in Canfield. He dedicated many years to his work, earning the respect and trust of colleagues and customers alike. However, Ralph’s true passion in life was his family. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones and made it clear that family was everything to him.

Outside of work and family life, Ralph had a passion for gardening and took great pride in maintaining a beautiful yard. The tranquility he found while tending to his plants brought him peace in times of stress or uncertainty.

Ralph’s involvement in the community extended beyond the walls of his home. He coached youth soccer in both Salem and Boardman, dedicating himself to helping young individuals develop valuable skills both on and off the field.

Ralph was a devoted husband to his wife, Dr. Maria Pappada Ryhal; proud father to his daughter, Andrea Nicole Ryhal and son, Cory Joseph (Kathy) Ryhal. The arrival of his granddaughter, Clara, brought even more happiness into his life. He is also survived by his sister, Carol (Karl) Zook; aunt, Wanda Davis; sister-in-law, Niki (Rich) Pipak; sister-in-law, Melinda Franko; and many nieces and nephews. His loyal canine companion, Luna, will miss him dearly.

A visitation will take place 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Parish in Boardman. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Becky and Jen, for all of their love and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Charles Church or to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State State, Suite B., Salem, OH 44460, in Ralph’s honor.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

