Ralph V. Traino, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Ralph V. Traino, 91, passed away peacefully at home July 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 9, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Sam and Rose Lepore Traino.

Ralph was a 1948 graduate of Chaney High School.

He was employed for 32 1/2 years for U.S. Steel Ohio Works in the chemical lab from 1948 to 1980 and was employed for 14 years for the Ohio Department of Liquor Control from 1980 to 1994, retiring in 1994.

He was an Army veteran stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, serving as a corporal during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of the reserves from 1953 to 1957.

Ralph was a devoted member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Ralph was a beloved and adored husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing and bowling in the U.S. Steel leagues. He also was an accomplished accordion player and started his own five-piece band and played in numerous weddings throughout the area. Ralph also enjoyed gardening and after retiring, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He took pride in attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. This shared time gave special meaning to his life.

Ralph was a beautiful and kind-hearted gentleman who touched the lives of all of those who had the privilege of being a part of his life. He displayed genuine values of respect, integrity and devotion and always put others above himself. He shared the importance of friendship, laughter and love each day of his life. Ralph will be sadly missed, but those who knew him are so very grateful to God for sharing him and having him in their lives for so many years. He was a blessing and will always have a very special place in the hearts of those he knew. Ralph was an “angel on earth,” now reunited with his loving wife, watching over all of us from heaven.

Ralph is survived by his three children, Ralph, with whom he made his home, Diane (Joe) Tuchek of Canfield and Linda Mike of Boardman; four grandchildren, Joseph, Nikki, Erika, and Deanna; two brothers, Sam Jr. (Virginia) and Vince (Pam) Traino; and two sisters, Rosalie Nolfi and Rita (Vito) Restaino.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 49 years, Mary Luccisano, seven sisters, Mary Mester, Nina Sibeto, Lena Caimano, Antoinette Simon, Francis Reents, Joann Leardi, Connie Iaconis and a brother, Joseph Traino.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, in St. Joseph Church in Austintown. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph V, Traino, please visit our floral store.