NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Peewee” Borer, 78, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial.

Ralph was born April 9, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee, a son of the late Adeline Borer.

He worked for J&J Amusements supplying various items to carnivals; he later worked for TC Ready Mix as a driver.

Ralph married Karen Geidner Borer on November 25, 1967; she preceded him in death on March 3, 2017.

Ralph is survived by two sons, Ralph Borer, Jr. of Poland and Ron Borer of North Lima; three sisters, Emma Bottomlee, Linda Bottomlee and Trish Woolledge; three brothers, John, Jim and Joe Bottomlee; five grandchildren, Ashlee Stewart, Angie Borer, Ronny Borer, Jr., Faith Borer and Dillon Brant and five great-grandchildren, Lexi, Levi and Liam Borer and Caleb and Kolton Stewart.

Ralph was also preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Borer; sister, Faith Urbansky and brother, Carl Schaffer.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Ralph’s funeral service will be celebrated at Noon Friday, March 18, 2022, at the funeral home, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.