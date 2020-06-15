Ralph Davis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Davis, 91, died peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Inn at Walker Mill surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born March 23, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of George and Doris Weaver Davis.

Ralph was a graduate of South High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He served his country as one of the first male scrub nurses in the MASH unit in Korea during the war.

He worked 30 years as a metallurgist for Sheet and Tube. After retiring, Ralph and his wife moved to Las Vegas where he worked as an inspector for Clark County in Nevada.

In his spare time, Ralph enjoyed golfing, traveling across the country, woodworking and gambling when they lived in Las Vegas. Ralph was also an huge New York Yankee fan.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Louise Genco, whom he married May 31, 1969; two daughters, Kim Weitzman of Austintown and Patricia (Benjamin) Fauver of Strongsville; son, Greg Llewellyn of Poland; three grandchildren, Scott Llewellyn, Auburn (Noah) Seneczko and Chad Fauver and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Donald Davis; sisters, Helen Summerville, Virginia Weiser and Margaret Fowler and son-in-law, Samuel J. Weitzman.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.