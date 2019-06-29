Raeann DeCecco Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, celebrated by Msgr. John Zuraw, for Raeann DeCecco, 71, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Raeann was born February 19, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Raymond S. and Anne (Balkan) Mashorda.

She was a 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked her parents’ business, Country Gardens, as the office manager and then later for her brother’s business, County Gardens as a cashier.

Raeann enjoyed baking, playing Bingo and going to Mountaineer. Recently, she enjoyed the company, the friendships and the encouragement received from her Weight Watchers family. Most of all, Raeann loved spending time with her entire family, including her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Raeann is survived by her husband, Donald DeCecco, whom she married August 14, 1993; two daughters, Michele Baechly of Pennsylvania and Kari Cordell of Austintown; son, John (Nicole) Baechly of Howland; two stepsons, Antonio DeCecco (Melissa Cerqua) of Pittsburgh and Donald DeCecco (Jerica Arguello) of Las Vegas; brother, Raymond Mashorda of Florida; nine grandchildren, Alyssa and R.J. Cordell, Christina, A.J., Jaxon, Bella and Jordan DeCecco, Giavanna Mezzapeso and Macen Whirrett; great-grandson, Liam Barsda and nephew, Dominic Mashorda.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.