Priscilla Malagisi, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Priscilla Malagisi, 74, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The daughter of the late Emery and Priscilla (Fodor) Grbinich, Priscilla was born in Youngstown on September 27, 1946.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1963.

In 1965, she married Richard Malagisi and they shared 56 years together.

In addition to her husband, Priscilla is survived by four daughters, Laurie Emery (Bob) of Austintown, Linda Olsavsky of Boardman, Pam Berardi (Tony) of Tipp City and Kim Slipski of Austintown; her son, Richard Malagisi, Jr. (Flor) of Lakehurst, New Jersey; two sisters, Carole Kent of Boardman and Nancy Grbinich of Florida; 14 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Marisa and Aaron Emery, Alec and Sydney Olsavsky, Bobby and Brooke Emery, Dominic and Elisa Malagisi, Emerson and Riley Berardi, Hunter Cox, Adrienne and Olivia Slipski and three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Dakota Emery and Harper Rose.

In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her son, Michael Malagisi.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

