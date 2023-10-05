AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Irene Waback, 81, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Phyllis was born October 4, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred Phillips Behan.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family.

In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts and gardening.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Andrew Waback, on April 15, 1961. He sadly passed, December 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Waback; sisters-in-law, Alice Behan of Florida, Marilyn Bailey of Youngstown and Nancy (James) Zone of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and daughter-in-law, Shelly Waback.

Phyllis was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Waback and brother, James Behan.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, October 9, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at Noon.

Because of Phyllis’ love for animals, the family has requested material tributes take the form of donations to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, or an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

