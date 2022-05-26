YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis E Trinkaus, 94, passed away Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side, after an extended illness.

She was born November 20, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Worrellia Candela.

Phyllis graduated from East High School.

She retired from Strouss department store, where she worked as a bookkeeper most of her life.

She enjoyed bingo, golfing and going to the racetrack. Phyllis especially enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the United States and overseas and going to Florida with Eugene and her daughter. She also enjoyed years of friendship with “The Gang,” whether it was going on vacation, special events or just being with each other. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, who were the most important in her life. Holidays were her favorite, especially all the cooking that goes with them.

Her husband, the love of her life, Eugene L. Trinkaus, whom she married September 20, 1947, passed away August 22, 2011.

Phyllis is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Jeanne (John) Simeone of Canfield, Mary Jo Bush of Austintown and Janet (Anthony “Sonny”) Gallo of Austintown; a son, Tom Trinkaus of Berlin Center; eight grandchildren, Gina (David) Saunders, Trapper (Marie) Trinkaus, Erica (Lee) Boda, Lisa (Jacob) Terleski, Tony Gallo, Marietta (Dan) Monroe, Jessica (Seth Sharpe) Bush and Taylor Bush and 12 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Zachary, Gabriel, Trapper Jr., Dexter, Carmen, Rosie, Robbie, Lincoln, Korben, Lily and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Rose (Chickie) Zone; sister, Marie (Dolly) Ianazone and two brothers, Steve and Michael Candela.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Plant a tree in memory of Phyllis by clicking here. To send flowers to Phyllis’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.