POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Hall, 86, died Friday, March 18, 2022.

Peter was born in Greater Manchester, England, a son of William Evan and Emily Jane Owen Hall.

At the age of 16, Peter, his parents and his sister, Marge, boarded the Queen Mary destined for the U.S. and settled in Youngstown in 1952.

Peter was a veteran of the U.S. Army and parts manager for Barrett Cadillac in Youngstown.

He was a longtime season ticket-holder of the Youngstown State University Penguins football team and loved tailgating before the games with his wife, Helen and friends. He was also passionate about his love of photography, always taking pictures at family events.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Vogt Hall, whom he married August 12, 1969; his sister, Marjorie Louff; children, Wendy (Tim) Delvaux, Robin (Jim Weiser) Hall and William (Evie) Hall; stepchildren, Anita (Rich) Coe, Tony (Mimi) Lonardo and Terri (Dave Braden) Garchar; 20 grandchildren and 34 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his infant brother, Ivor Hall.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish.

Peter will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Peter’s family would like to thank Mercy Health Boardman ER, ICU, and fourth- and sixth-floor doctors and nursing staff, for their kindness and wonderful care.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.