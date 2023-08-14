POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete Bennett, Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, leaving behind a legacy that will be forever remembered

Born October 3, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Pete was a beloved son of Samuel Peter Bennett, Sr. and Mary Louise Johnson Bennett.

From an early age, Pete exhibited determination and an unwavering work ethic that would shape his future. After graduating from high school, he pursued higher education and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy.

Armed with his knowledge and passion for helping others, Pete embarked on a fulfilling career as a pharmacist in Ohio. For over three decades, Pete dedicated himself to serving his community’s health care needs until he retired in 2011.

Notable among Pete’s accomplishments was his unwavering dedication to his country. During the Vietnam War, he bravely served as a member of the United States Army.

Beyond his professional and military achievements, Pete wholeheartedly embraced life’s joys and pursued various interests with enthusiasm. A passionate golfer, Pete was known for his exceptional skills on the golf course and won several divisions at Youngstown’s Greatest Golfer event. He found solace and camaraderie as a member of the Tippecanoe Country Club, where he forged lasting friendships while sharing his love for the sport. When he wasn’t perfecting his golf swing or dispensing medications with compassion at the pharmacy, Pete found joy in simple pleasures that brought him closer to those who meant the most to him. A proud homeowner, he took great pride in meticulously cutting his grass to maintain its pristine appearance. Sharing laughter and creating cherished memories were paramount to Pete as evidenced by the numerous bonfires he hosted for close-knit family events and gatherings with treasured friends.

Pete’s proudest accomplishment, however, was his loving family. On September 10, 1976, he exchanged vows with the love of his life, Jo Krogulski Bennett. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and devotion.

Pete and Jo were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Morgan (Bret) King of Galena and Lauren (Ronald) Phillips of Westerville. Pete left an indelible mark on the lives of his grandchildren, Karis and Brady King. Pete also cherished the bonds he shared with his sisters, Paula (Karekin) Arzoomanian of New York City and Suzi (Randy) Reichenbach of Powell.

There will be no services, per Pete’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org; or the Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Pete Bennett Jr, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.