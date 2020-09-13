Peggy D’Amico, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy D’Amico, age 81, died peacefully Friday evening, September 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family .

Peggy was born April 15, 1939 in Columbiana, the daughter of Kendall and Maryanne (Foray) Cason.

She was a graduate of North Lima High School and had worked at General Foods as an Executive Secretary .

Peggy married Thomas “Tom” D’Amico on June 5, 1971, married for 50 years. After her children were raised she went to work with her husband at D’Amico Agency, Inc., Realtors.

She was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Youngstown and was an advisor for Junior Achievement.

Peggy was a very competitive person especially in sports, basketball, golf and bowling were her favorites and she enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. Her greatest joy was her family.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Tom; three daughters, Sheree (Henry) Nemenz of Springfield, Township, Tammie (Brett) Richey of Boardman and Lisa (Paul) Liedtke of Columbus and 5 grandchildren, Madison and Thomas James “T.J.” Richey, Henry Thomas and Kaylee Nemenz and Lauren Liedtke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Casey Henry Nemenz; her sister, Patricia Saad and her brother, Christopher Cason.

A prayer service will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Youngstown, celebrated by the V. Rev Vincent DeLucia.

Family and friends may call Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 in Peggy’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

