Pauline Renaldy, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Renaldy, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Beatrice Tisone Scarsella.

Pauline was a 1942 graduate of East High School.

She worked at WRTA as a payroll clerk in the early 1940s before becoming a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish (Immaculate Conception), where she served on the Ladies Guild.

She was an avid reader, a great cook and loved playing bingo. She especially loved her cats and dogs. She was the matriarch of her family and cared for her siblings.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Caruso of Campbell; her nephews, John, Jr. (Jean) Scarsella of Canfield and Bill (Janet) Scarsella of Boardman and other nieces and nephews.

Her husband, James Renaldy, whom she married January 16, 1971, preceded her in death in 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers, Louis, Samuel, John, Alfred, Arthur, Armand, Victor, Albert and Joseph and two sisters, Rose Repasky and Margaret Hodor.

There will be no open calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.