AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Maybee, 61, died peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Windsor House at Omni Manor.

She was born on September 24, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Carol (Lemke) Yungen.

Pauline was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Maybee, whom she married in January 2020; sons, Ron Carik and Ryan Goltherman; stepdaughters, Shari Bishop and Darlene Maddox and sister, Cathy Pritts.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Assembly Church, 3807 Mahoning Avenue.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pauline Maybee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.