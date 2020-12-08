Pauline Marie Cummings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Marie Melanson Cummings, 92, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Assumption Village.

She was born October 20, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dennis and Bernadette Oliver Melanson.

Pauline grew up on the east side of Youngstown and was a 1946 graduate of Ursuline High School. She received her nursing diploma from Carney Hospital in Boston in 1950 and went to work at Northside Hospital.

She joined the United States Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged as a second lieutenant in 1957.

While in the Army, she met her husband, SFC William Cummings, after an automobile accident that sent Bill to the hospital. She knew Bill was the one after she read his chart and learned he was single, 26 years old and Catholic. They were married six months later, May 11, 1957.

Pauline returned to work as a registered nurse at Park Vista when her youngest child went into the first grade. She retired at age 62.

During her retirement she enjoyed the time she spent with the grandkids. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching “Jeopardy!” She loved going to garage sales and bargain hunting. One of her greatest joys was traveling. While her husband was in the military, they traveled all over the world. Together, they visited numerous states and lived in Taipei, Taiwan and Paris, France.

She is survived by four daughters, Marie (Gary) Cramb of Boardman, Patricia Cummings of Youngstown, Melanie Cummings of Youngstown and Kathleen (Tom) Gibson of Boardman; two sons, William (Cathy) Cummings of Hubbard and Michael (Amanda) Cummings of Boardman; her sister, Marjorie Schiffhauer of Canfield; a daughter-in-law, Molly Cummings of La Quinta, California; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Melanson of Howland, Nora Cummings of Indianapolis and Barbara Cummings of Oberlin; ten grandchildren, Molly Kale, Brian (Amy) Cramb, Tommy and Andrew Gibson, Joseph, Nathan, Lauren, Carina, Joshua and Sean Cummings; two great-grandchildren, Collins Kale and Kaia Cummings and many nieces and nephews in the Melanson, Schiffhauer, Lackey and Cummings families, all of whom were her favorite.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her son, Dennis Cummings; two sisters, an infant, Christine and Mary Lou Melanson; two brothers, Donald Melanson and Edward (Nancy) Melanson and her niece, Alice Saadeh.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, which is the anniversary of her husband’s passing, at St. Joseph Church in Austintown. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the Mass, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

Pauline’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides of the special care unit at Assumption Village for their compassionate care. Her family would also like to thank the family and friends who mailed cards to Pauline at the nursing home.

