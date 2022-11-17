NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Louise Kay, 95, passed away peacefully after a long and fulfilling life, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Assumption Village, with her nieces who cared for her for many years, Nancy and Mandy Brickley, at her side.

She was born July 4, 1927, in Carbon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Matthew and Rose Matesic Kapusta.

Pauline was a 1945 graduate of Bessemer High School and attended the business school at Youngstown University.

She worked for various insurance companies in Youngstown as a secretary before moving to New York City, where she spent most of her adult life continuing to work as a secretary and where she made many friends. During this time, she was known for her love of fashion and shopping. She returned to Youngstown in 2005.

Her fondest memory was her family trip to Croatia upon the Queen Elizabeth to visit relatives.

She is survived by her nieces, Nancy, Christine and Michelle; her nephew, Edward; sister-in-law, Fran Kapusta and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Kay and Edward Kapusta; her nephew, David Kay and sister-in-law, Ruth Kay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the Mass, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be buried in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville at a later date.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village Special Care Unit, especially Amber, who treated Pauline like family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

