YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Cleary, 67, died unexpectedly Friday, September 30, 2022.

Paula was born September 3, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Norma Shick Bury.

She was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School.

Paula was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family, especially her children. Paula enjoyed the time spent with her family the most.

Her husband, Leroy J. “Roy” Cleary, whom she married March 20, 1996, died September 4, 2012.

Paula is survived by two sons, Ray (Julie) Pagan of Mineral Ridge and Chris Pagan of Youngstown; stepchildren, Kimberli Casanova of Boardman and Jim Cleary of Girard; nine grandchildren, Alexis, Tori, McKenzie, Kyle, Tera, Ashli, Raymond, Kaitlyn and Regan and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Aryn.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Bury.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Prayers will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

