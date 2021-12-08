NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul T. Simone, Jr. , 61 of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, December 4, 2021, at his home.



He was born April 8, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Paul T. and Shirley (Millhorn) Simone, Sr.



Over the course of a more than 45-year career, Paul was responsible for the design and construction of hundreds of homes in the Poland and New Middletown area. He began his career working for his father at Simone Builders and partnered with both of his brothers, at different times, continuing his work. He had a reputation for being a master framing carpenter and an exceptional designer and draftsman.



As a young man, Paul studied the piano for more than a decade and he was a voracious reader, leaving behind a massive personal library of science fiction and mystery novels. Paul was regarded, by most who knew him, as one of the most intelligent people they had met.

He was a lifelong Catholic and member of Holy Family Church in Poland, Ohio, as well as the Knights of Columbus.

Paul was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University.





Paul is survived by his parents; brother, Frank Simone; nephew, Frankie Simone and sister, Christine Simone, all of New Middletown, Ohio; brother, David (Cara) Simone of Kimberling City, Missouri; paternal aunt, Angela (Michael) Ferraro of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; paternal uncle, Michael (Bonnie) Simone of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and maternal aunt, Mona (Gary) Millhorn-Krach of Wintersville, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Julia (Carapellotti) Simone of Steubenville, Ohio; paternal aunt, Rosalind (John) Ortega; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Leona Millhorn and maternal uncle, Gary Millhorn of Wintersville, Ohio.



Family and friends may call Friday, December 10 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Holy Family Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to help defray funeral expenses.



