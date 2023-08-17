NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul T. and Shirley A. Simone, Sr., who departed from this world just days apart. They were loving partners in life and now, they will be forever united in eternity.

Paul was born October 28, 1936 in Steubenville, a son of the late Frank and Julia Carapellotti Simone, and passed away August 5, 2023.

Shirley was born October 4, 1936 in Wintersville, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Leona Crabb Millhorn, and passed away August 11, 2023.

Together, Paul and Shirley were an unstoppable force of love and companionship. Following Paul’s graduation from Steubenville Central Catholic and Shirley’s graduation from Wintersville High School. Their bond was forged at the College of Steubenville where they both pursued higher education. They united in marriage July 5, 1958.

Shirley’s journey in education began as well, making a profound impact during her time as a high school teacher. However, her greatest joy came from raising their children, pouring her love, guidance, and unwavering support into their lives. As they grew older, Shirley embarked on a new chapter by starting a marketing research company. Shirley had an infectious energy that radiated through her various interests. Be it playing BINGO, solving crossword puzzles, or showcasing her musical talent by playing the accordion on the Lawrence Welk Radio Show, she embraced life’s simple pleasures and shared them with those around her. Shirley was an avid basketball fan, with a particular soft spot for LeBron James.



Paul dedicated his life to education, leaving an indelible mark on generations of students. For 35 years, he served as a devoted teacher at Mohawk Area High School, instilling knowledge and inspiring young minds. Beyond the classroom, Paul’s passion in general contracting led him to become a skilled draftsman and home designer in the Poland and Boardman areas for over 40 years. Paul’s legacy as an educator extended beyond the classroom walls. He served as a Senior Class advisor, Yearbook advisor, and was a Senior faculty member of the History Department at Mohawk. Together they also loved sharing the love of bowling, playing on couples leagues.

In this time of mourning, we are reminded of the beautiful family Paul and Shirley built together. They are survived by their children, daughter, Christine Simone of New Middletown; sons, Frank Simone of New Middletown and David (Cara) Simone of Kimberling City, Missouri; and grandson Frankie Simone of New Middletown. Paul is also survived by his loving siblings Angela (Michael) Ferraro of New Middletown and Michael (Bonnie) Simone of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.



They are preceded in death by their son, Paul T. Simone, Jr.; Paul’s sister, Rosalind Ortega and Shirley’s brother Gary Millhorn.



A Memorial Mass to honor the lives of Paul and Shirley will take place at 10:00 a.m. on August 26, 2023 at Holy Family Church. A luncheon will follow at the church’s parish center, all are welcome even if you can not attend the mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family, to assist them during this difficult time.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.