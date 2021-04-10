Paul Reardon, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul V. Reardon, 90, died Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his residence.

Paul was born November 12, 1930 in Warren, the son of Edward A. and Lucy Bailey Reardon.

He attended St. Rose Grade School and was a 1949 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Paul was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.

He retired from Commercial Intertech as vice president.

Paul was a member of St. Columba Cathedral and served on the following boards: Catholic Service League, Boys and Girls Club, Hospice of the Valley and Youngstown Community School.

Paul leaves his wife, the former Patricia Hrinko, whom he married September 26, 1959; his daughters, Julia (Mark) Syms of Detroit and Nora (Jeff) Chrystal of Hubbard; three sons, Edward (Lynn) of Detroit, Paul of Canfield and John (Michele) Reardon of Boston; 13 grandchildren, Jack and Madeleine Reardon, Michael, Christopher, Joseph and Dylan Reardon, Katherine, Margaret and Joseph Syms and Seamus, Clancy, Anna Grace and Jeffrey Chrystal and his sister-in-law, Alice Olsavsky Reardon of McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Michael, Jack, James and Patrick Reardon and two sisters, Maureen Jones and Jean Andrews.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the church, officiated by the Very Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando.

Material contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Ursuline High School or to St. Columba Cathedral.

Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. This obituary can be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

