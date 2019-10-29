Paul N. McCollum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul N. McCollum, 83, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Avenue of Macedonia.

Paul was born January 26, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Ann (Sellers) McCollum.

He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School. He received a BA Degree in Psychology and a MA Degree in Counseling from YSU and became an Independent Social Worker.

Paul served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards and supporting Ohio State and Browns football.

Paul is survived by his wife, Josephine (Skala) McCollum, whom he married June 3, 1967; a daughter, Stacie McCollum of Garrettsville; two sons, Brian McCollum of Brook Park and Jeffrey McCollum of Youngstown; three grandsons, Timothy G. McCollum-Dalton of Austintown, Jakob D. McCollum of Medina and Dylan McCollum of Brook Park; two sisters, Joan Slipski of Austintown and Jenny (Chuck) Mills of Austintown and two brothers, James (Donna) McCollum of Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania and Robert (Donna) McCollum of Youngstown.

Paul was also preceded in death by his niece, Erin McCollum.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.