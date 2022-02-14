YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Glista, 71, died early Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Paul was born August 12, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Adele Pahut Glista.

He was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked in the shipping department for Sears Roebuck and Company for over 30 years until retiring.

He was a longtime member of St. Matthias Church.

Paul loved all sorts of music and movies. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Paul is survived by his sisters, Andrea (Wayne) Bowen of New Middletown, Mary Tarantino of Warren, Bernadette Saunders of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Francine (Rob) McBride of Berlin Center; brothers, John (Mary Ann) Glista of Alexandria, Virginia, Andrew (Cindy) Glista of Annandale, Virginia and Donald (Nancy) Glista of Poland and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

