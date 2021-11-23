Paul Fickers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Fickers, 79, passed away early Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Copley Health Center.



He was born September 8, 1942 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward Fickers and Elizabeth (Sigmund) Fickers Siman.



Paul was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army.

Paul loved sports, especially Alabama College football. He enjoyed playing golf and watching baseball. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.



Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years who was the love of his life, Jeannette Roth Fickers and son, Mark Fickers.



Paul is survived by his sons, Brian (Susan) Fickers and Sean (Amy) Fickers; grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Brittini, Austin, Brian and Preston; great-grandchildren, Kouper and Myles; sisters, Carol Sammarco and Patty Atkasch and brother, Ed Fickers.



Family and friends may call Saturday, November 27 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.