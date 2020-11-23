Paul B. Bernard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul B. Bernard, 51, died late Thursday night, November 19, 2020, at University Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Paul was born May 26, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Ronald E. and Catherine A. Hryb Bernard.

He was a graduate of Fitch High School and attended Hiram College.

Paul worked as a manager for FedEx and for Waste Management.

Paul was an excellent baseball player and was proud to be scouted by the Cincinnati Reds.

In his spare time, he loved to golf and can peppers.

He was also an avid Ohio State fan.

He was very proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed volunteering at the Italian festivals.

Paul is survived by his wife, the former Karen Whitaker, whom he married May 22, 1999; his children, Gianna Bernard and Dante Bernard; sister, Jody Zenn of Tennessee; brother, Chris Bernard (Debbie Winer) of San Diego, California and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his furry companion, his dog, Tucker.

Family and friends may call Monday from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by prayers at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church.

