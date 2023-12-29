CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Anthony Palumbo, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family after a multi-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Born on January 20, 1945 and raised in Canton, Paul found his love of football at a very early age. He enjoyed playing the game at St. Paul’s Elementary School. Soon he found himself excelling as a linebacker/guard at Canton Central Catholic High School where he earned all-county and all-diocese recognition. At Arizona State University, Paul graduated with a bachelor of science in education, lettered 2 years in football, and received the team’s coveted Oil Can Award.

After graduating from college, he returned home to Canton where he immediately began teaching and coaching in 1968 and married his high school sweetheart, Janet, the following year. Paul then relocated to Youngstown after accepting a teaching and coaching position at Ursuline High School. During the ensuing years, he served as an assistant coach at several other area high schools and at Youngstown State University.

Paul later decided to venture into the world of business. Over many decades, he would come to employ hundreds of people in fields ranging from janitorial maintenance to anti-aging and wellness. Paul owned and operated several small businesses in Canfield, Warren, and Boardman. Anyone that truly knew Paul was aware of his unrivaled work ethic and determination to get the job done and get it done right.

While becoming entrenched in the business world, Paul never lost his excitement or love for the game of football. In the fall of 1984, Paul began what would be his longest and most memorable coaching job at Cardinal Mooney High School where he volunteered for over 30 years. During his years at Mooney, the Cardinals earned 5 state titles and numerous regional and conference championships. To those young men who had the opportunity of playing for him and who fondly referred to him as “Chief”, it has been said time and time again that his coaching style led to lessons applicable both on the football field and throughout their lives. He helped to mold scores of young men for advancement in acclaimed college football programs and several in the National Football League. The Mooney Family along with the winning tradition were sources of great satisfaction and pride for Paul. He was recognized for his significant contributions as coach in 2020 when he was inducted into the Cardinal Mooney High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Paul was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Christine Church. A strong, kind, family man, he started most days with morning Mass. He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Janet (David) Palumbo, Paul’s life is celebrated by his four children, Anne Marie (James) Snow of Rocky River, Paul (Valerie) Palumbo of Poland, Attorney Michael J. Palumbo of Canfield, and Dr. Joseph (Angela) Palumbo of Highland Heights. A loving papa, he was cherished by his six grandchildren, Michael, Maria, Andrew, Lauren, Anthony, and Dominic. He is also survived by his brother Fred Palumbo of Jacksonville, North Carolina, sister Sue (Robert) Shumar of Canton, sister Jean (Larry) Stevens of North Canton, brothers Eugene (Ann) Palumbo of Copley, and Michael (Christine) Palumbo of Mogadore. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Jennie Palumbo, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edmund and Iona David, his sister Theresa Palumbo, and sisters-in-law Joan Palumbo and Marilyn (David) Looby.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Paul’s caregivers, Ashley, Ray, Delmar, and Colton, who, assisted the family in caring for Paul.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 300 North Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Messages of sympathy may be left at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses offered in Paul’s memory.

