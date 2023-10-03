AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patti Lynn Wasko, 75, died at home on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Patti was born September 24, 1947 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Evelyn Summers Berardinelli.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

Patti most recently worked for Walmart as a sales associate until she retired.

Patti was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her brother, Anthony Berardinelli of North Hollywood, California; many cousins and two close friends whom she thought of as children, Brandee Kehres and David Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Patti’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

