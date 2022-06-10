YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy S. Zizzo, 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Patsy was born February 2, 1931, in Ward, West Virginia, the daughter of Fred and Iona Dean Dangerfield.

Patsy worked as an office manager for 23 years for Dr. Bertram Katz and later as an assistant manager for Dollar Savings and Trust for 13 years. She also spent many years at Dr. Ross Wales D.D.S. as a dental assistant and office manager for Scarsella Furniture.

She was a caregiver for her mother, sister and other members of her family, whom she took care of in their final days.

Patsy was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Patsy was a very giving person to her friends and everyone she met. In her spare time, she enjoyed life and having fun. She loved exercising, reading, biking and crafting.

She leaves several nieces and nephews from the Dangerfield and Zizzo families and her dear friends who were her caregivers, Carol Fire-Caban, Margaret Micco and Jim LaGese.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Zizzo, whom she married October 19, 1958 and who died March 3, 2002; son, Dean Zizzo, who died at three days old; brother, Fred Dangerfield and sister, Joann Bencho.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She will be laid to rest in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley, Briarfield at Ashley Circle and Ohio Living Hospice for the loving care that was given to Patsy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer Association, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

