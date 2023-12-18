CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Wolf, 45, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at The Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

He was born July 17, 1978, in Youngstown, son of Barbara Wolf and Patrick Wolf.

Patrick is a graduate of Ursuline High School and he studied at both Youngstown State University and Kent State University.

Patrick worked at Kent State University Main Campus, providing IT support to the university library system. Over the past eight years, he ensured thousands of students, faculty and staff had access to the technology required to ensure a world-class educational experience. His friendly, approachable manner built strong relationships with his coworkers, and both the library and IT staff will miss him and extend their condolences to his family.

For recreation, he enjoyed long walks and jogs in Milk Creek Park and going to comic cons with Kahlan, his child. Patrick and Kahlan enjoyed dressing in costumes and their costumes were always handmade. Patrick also enjoyed rounds of disc golf with friends. They all enjoyed the challenge of the game and the competition. His friends, Mark (Heather) Meszar, Ryan (Kristy) Rotuna, Jon Pursel and Scott Casterline got together often to enjoy the good life.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; father, Pat Wolf; child, Kahlan; his aunts, Susan Wolf SND and Nancy Walkosak (Dave Fulton); his uncle, Bert Walkosak (Milley); cousin, Jill Vukovich (JR Ratkovsky); cousin and neighbor, Tommy Vukovich; his child’s mother, Brandy Hilgert and her grandmother, Annette James. He also leaves his earliest childhood friends, cousins, Aaron (Casey) Conkle, Anne (Jose) Conkle Hernandez and Douglas (Jammie Sadowski) Conkle, who will always have him in their hearts. His long-distance friends, Alyssa (aka Pinkie) and Anelise Hoffman shared many happy online experiences and they will miss him and cherish those memories. He will also be missed by neighbors, Janice and Larry Kabetso.

Patrick was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Wolf, who passed away at the age of 17 and by Kahlan’s grandfather, Jesse James.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kahlan Wolf’s education fund.

